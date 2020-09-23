Left Menu
Ludhiana farmers, Congress workers carry out 'tractor protest'

Several farmers and Congress workers held a 'tractor protest' at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana on Wednesday against the passage of the agriculture Bills in the Parliament.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:26 IST
Visuals from the tractor protest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several farmers and Congress workers held a 'tractor protest' at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana on Wednesday against the passage of the agriculture Bills in the Parliament. Tractors queued up and slowly moved in a line with party flags while maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar protests have broken out across various parts of the country including Haryana and Odisha, with opposition leaders calling it an 'anti-farmer' Bill. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have accused the government of helping industrialists through these Bills.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. The parliament recently passed Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill,2020. (ANI)

