Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speaker expunges "unparliamentary" word used by senior Cong MLA

Karnataka assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday expunged a word used by senior Congress legislator K R Ramesh Kumar, terming it as "unparliamentary", as it created an uproar in the house, with ruling BJP taking a strong exception to it.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:57 IST
Speaker expunges "unparliamentary" word used by senior Cong MLA

Karnataka assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday expunged a word used by senior Congress legislator K R Ramesh Kumar, terming it as "unparliamentary", as it created an uproar in the house, with ruling BJP taking a strong exception to it. After the Speaker's ruling, the MLA said he would abide by the decision of the chair.

It all began when Kumar intervened during Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's reply to the discussion on government's 'failure' in handling the COVID-19 situation and 'misappropriation' in procurement of medical equipment and charged him with trying to justify and deny the purchase at a higher price. While doing so, Kumar, who was also a former Speaker, used a word that irked Sudhakar and BJP members.

Sudhakar asked Kumar to speak properly and mind his language, leading to an argument between the two. "Does he (Kumar) have any morality... we cannot accept this,", he said.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said he did not expect such language from a senior member like Ramesh Kumar. Chaos prevailed for some time as a few Congress MLAs stood up in support of Kumar, leading to arguments.

Addressing the chair, Kumar he was ready to seek an apology if the word he used was unparliamentary and sought directions from the chair. "I did not have a better word to use in this context," he said.".

Sudhakar took exception to Kumar trying to justify his language instead of expressing regret and said this was the second time he was doing it and sought protection from the Chair During the assembly session in March too, both leaders had a face-off, as Kumar had used an expletive against Sudhakar, creating an uproar in the house. Minister Eshwarappa demanded that Kumar immediately apologise and take back his word.

"You (Kumar) are tying to defend usage of the word. Will you accept if the word is used against you? Such words are used by goondas, so apologise and withdraw it," he said. Kumar, however stuck to his stand and said the Speaker has the discretion to decide whether any word used by a member is parliamentary or unparliamentary.

The Speaker can use his powers after going through the list of unparliamentary words, he said. Kageri said the word used by Ramesh Kumar was "not courteous language", but that he would have to examine whether it was unparliamentary and added that he has already given instructions to officials in this regard.

Kumar said it was not a prestige issue for him and he was not justifying the word he used, nor adamant that it has to remain on record. "OK, I agree it's a mistake by me, but what is your answer to misappropriation in procurement?," he asked.

The Speaker while giving his ruling said he was not able to find out at a glance, the word used by Kumar, in the list of unparliamentary words, but there is a precedence of similar words being expunged by the Chair in the past. "...so I'm now including the word used (by Ramesh Kumar) in the list of unparliamentary words and expunging it from the record," he ruled.

Kumar said he would abide by the ruling of the chair and apologised for the word he used..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Joint Committee of Parliament on personal data protection bill gets extension

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Wednesday given an extension to submit its report during the winter session of Parliament. P P Chaudhary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP moved a m...

15 deaths, 1,946 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

Fifteen people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday as the state reported a record 1,946 daily cases, taking the infection numbers to 1,20,739, according to a health bulletinSo far, 1,382 people have died from the infection in th...

CAG says 11 pc of toilets claimed to be constructed by PSUs not found

The CAG on Wednesday said its audit of toilets constructed by central PSUs in schools found 11 per cent of them either non-existing or partially built and another 30 per cent not in use due to operational reasons. The report of the Comptrol...

Asst Commissioner of Police, head constable suspended for leaking probe details to drug-traffickers

An Assistant Commissioner of Police and a head constable have been placed under suspension for leaking information to drug traffickers, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Wednesday. The Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020