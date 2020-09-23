Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akali Dal expresses anguish over non-inclusion of Punjabi in J&K languages bill

In a statement, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said it was a matter of deep concern that parliamentary procedures had "not been followed" while putting up the bill for approval before the Parliament. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha through voice vote on Wednesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:55 IST
Akali Dal expresses anguish over non-inclusion of Punjabi in J&K languages bill
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Shiromani Akali Dal expressed anguish over the non-inclusion of Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill and expressed shock over the manner in which it was passed in the Parliament on Wednesday. In a statement, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said it was a matter of deep concern that parliamentary procedures had "not been followed" while putting up the bill for approval before the Parliament.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha through voice vote on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on Tuesday. Badal said the bill was neither put on the agenda of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, nor the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. "Even today, it was passed at the last minute in the absence of the Opposition," he said.

The SAD leader said the bill was taken up for approval without taking into consideration the objections of his party, as well as other regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Badal had pointed out that Punjabi was not only the mother tongue of a large number of people of the Union territory, but was also a recognised language as per the constitution of the erstwhile state.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah "supported me and said a sizable number of Kashmiris also speak Punjabi", Badal added. "The Peoples Democratic Party has also supported the inclusion of Punjabi as an official language in the Union territory." The SAD chief said Punjabi was being spoken in Jammu and Kashmir since the time of the Khalsa rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was widely used as a medium of instruction and also a compulsory language along with Urdu till 1981. Meanwhile, Congress MP Partap Bajwa said he was extremely dejected by passage of the bill without the inclusion of Punjabi.

"I had spoken on this issue on 16th September, 2020, during the Zero Hour as well as had written a letter to the prime minister on this issue," he said in a statement.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks UP, MP to reach consensus for early implementation of Ken-Betwa link project

The Centre has urged the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to reach a consensus for early implementation of the Ken-Betwa river linking project and finalise the Memorandum of Agreement MoA for its implementation, according to ...

Study by Indian researchers part of book on evolution

A study by researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research JNCASR has been included in a book on evolution, the Department of Science and Technology said on WednesdayThe study by JNCASR, a Bengaluru-based institute...

Economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments: FICCI president

The economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments, which are weak and need measures like discount vouchers from the government to spur the pending, FICCI President and Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy sai...

Czechs pay for summer of fun with new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

In June, hundreds of Czechs sat down along a 500-metre table on Pragues Charles Bridge to celebrate overcoming the coronavirus pandemic with little loss of life.Three months later, the country has Europes second-fastest pace of new cases, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020