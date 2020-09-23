Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

The House also took up a discussion on the coronavirus pandemic, which continued for over five hours, Birla observed. During the session, private members' business which is usually taken up on Friday evening was done away with to save time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:28 IST
LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The session started on September 14 with numerous changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the two Houses met at different times in a day to ensure social distancing norms.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die after the passage of the Major Port Authorities Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present when the House was adjourned. The House was otherwise scheduled to continue till October 1. Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die this afternoon.

In his concluding remarks before adjourning the House, Birla said the productivity of the session was a record high. The productivity of the House was 167 per cent, which was much higher than the past session, he said while thanking all the members.

During the 10 working days of the session including Saturday and Sunday, a total of 25 bills were passed, he said, adding some of the important bills included those related to agriculture reforms and labour sector. Besides, the House also passed the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants empowering the government for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, the highest ever so far.

During the session, the House transacted 68 per cent legislative business and the remaining 32 per cent non-legislative business including discussions. The House also took up a discussion on the coronavirus pandemic, which continued for over five hours, Birla observed.

During the session, private members' business which is usually taken up on Friday evening was done away with to save time. During private members' business, Bills brought by individual members are introduced and debated.

The session also saw the House doing away with the Question Hour in which members ask supplementary questions from the government. However, written replies were tabled to 2,300 questions. To maintain social distancing norms during the session, members of Lok Sabha were also seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber and the visitors' gallery just above the Lok Sabha chamber.

Rajya Sabha also followed a similar practice. This is the first time in the Indian parliamentary history that such a practice was adopted to mitigate the health risk due to the pandemic. It was mandatory for members to wear a mask and follow other health-related protocols during the 60 hours of proceeding against the allocated 37 hours.

Fibre glass shields were placed in front of each bench and on the side of the members who were not allowed to speak while standing up to avoid any possible spread of COVID-19 infection. Several MPs including some ministers had tested positive for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SDMC provides aid to families of deceased 'COVID warriors': Mayor

A financial aid of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the families of two employees of the South Corporation who died of COVID-19 in the line of duty, Mayor Anamika said on Wednesday. She said the SDMC has provided the financial aid as a compe...

Held amid pandemic, monsoon session ends 8 days ahead of schedule

The monsoon session of Parliament concluded on Wednesday, eight days ahead of schedule, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease among members. The session, which started on September 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was oth...

Hundreds of migrants reach UK in record month of crossings

Hundreds of migrants have taken advantage of the warm weather and calm seas in the English Channel to reach the UK in a flurry of small boat crossings, British officials said on Wednesday. The Home Office said at least 393 people made the c...

Disney delays 'Black Widow' in new setback for cinemas

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie Black Widow and Steven Spielbergs West Side Story until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing.The films were among the biggest tit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020