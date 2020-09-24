Left Menu
Jaydev Galla accuses Andhra govt of 'benefitting' from attacks on Hindu temples

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla on Thursday accused the Andhra Pradesh Government of getting "benefits from attacks on Hindu temples" in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:00 IST
TDP MP Jayadev Galla speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan

"It is very shocking to see what is happening today to the Hindu temples and Hindu faith in Andhra Pradesh. The attacks have been happening since February, there has been ample time for the government to react to find out who has done it, who is behind it, and take action. But not a single person has been arrested so far," Galla told ANI. "There have been six attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh since February this year. Nobody has been arrested till now. Culprits are no longer afraid. Is the state government allowing it to happen? Is the YSR party benefitting from this type of violence? Yes, they're benefitting. The culprits who are conducting these attacks are no longer afraid because nobody is being arrested," he added.

Lok Sabha MP Galla said that if the state government would have taken it seriously they would have arrested people and ensure that these types of incidents do not reoccur. "We have to ask ourselves, is the state government allowing it to happen? Is the state government wanting it to happen? If more and more people are going to convert away from Hinduism to other religions its good for the YSR party's vote bank politics. Is that the reason why they are allowing this to happen?" he questioned.

Since the start of the year, six temples have allegedly been vandalized by unknown miscreants in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

