Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK preparing Magnitsky sanctions over Belarus human rights violations - minister

Britain is preparing Magnitsky sanctions against individuals in Belarus in coordination with the United States and Canada, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, after pointedly criticising the country's recent election. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in for a sixth term after an election that the opposition and several foreign governments say was rigged. Magnitsky died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:00 IST
UK preparing Magnitsky sanctions over Belarus human rights violations - minister

Britain is preparing Magnitsky sanctions against individuals in Belarus in coordination with the United States and Canada, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, after pointedly criticising the country's recent election.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in for a sixth term after an election that the opposition and several foreign governments say was rigged. "Given Lukashenko's fraudulent inauguration, I have directed the FCDO (foreign office) sanctions team to prepare Magnitsky sanctions for those responsible for the serious human rights violations," Raab told parliament.

"We are coordinating with the United States and Canada to prepare appropriate listings as a matter of urgency." He said the "whole range of potential individuals" was under considerations for sanctions, but did not give any names.

In July, Britain, having left the European Union, imposed its own sanction regime to place sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis, aimed at stopping the laundering of "blood money". The so-called Magnitsky sanctions are named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky who was arrested in 2008 after alleging that Russian officials were involved in large-scale tax fraud. Magnitsky died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Witnessed happy, sad times but overall, been fantastic journey: Pollard on 150 games with MI

After making his 150th appearance for Mumbai Indians, all-rounder Kieron Pollard said he witnessed both happy and sad times but overall, it has been a fantastic journey for him. You know, when you look at it, guys go into auctions and to di...

US study reveals heavy consumption of sugary beverages declined from 2003 to 2016

According to a new study, the percentage of heavy sugar-sweetened beverage SSB consumers - those who drink more than 500 calories of SSBs daily - trended downwards in the United States between 2003 and 2016. The study in the Journal of the ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Teenage British activist stages climate protest on Arctic ice floeLike many of her generation, Mya-Rose Craig feels strongly that adults have failed to take the urgent action needed to t...

Key trading route between Nepal, China reopens after eight months

A key trading route between Nepal and Tibet in China has been reopened for movement of goods, over eight months after it was closed following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rasuwagadhi-Kerung transit point was opened on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020