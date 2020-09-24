Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, Left urge Mamata to call Assembly session to discuss farm bills passed by Parliament

The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress on Thursday called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to convene a special session of the state Assembly soon to discuss the "anti-worker and anti- farmer" bills passed by Parliament, claiming that all norms were flouted in doing so.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:48 IST
Cong, Left urge Mamata to call Assembly session to discuss farm bills passed by Parliament
The Indian Parliament Image Credit: ANI

The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress on Thursday called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to convene a special session of the state Assembly soon to discuss the "anti-worker and anti-farmer" bills passed by Parliament, claiming that all norms were flouted in doing so. In a joint letter to the chief minister, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and Left Front Legislative Party Leader Sujan Chakraborty said that they are ready to be part of any resolution by the Trinamool Congress government in the Assembly on these issues in public interest.

"It is imperative to adopt a resolution immediately against the central government's disastrous steps in the present circumstances," the letter said, noting that along with the Congress and the Left, other political parties including the TMC participated in protests against the bills. Holding that the subjects on which the bills were passed are part of either the State List or the Concurrent List, the two leaders urged Banerjee to take urgent steps not to implement the said bills in West Bengal.

"The way the anti-farmer and anti-worker bills were passed in the Parliament during the Monsoon session is unparliamentary and undemocratic and spells grave danger for the country," the letter read. "By passing these bills, path is being cleared for handing over the country's farm sector to the corporates, for divesting the workers of their rights and to help black marketeers and hoarders to take control of essential commodities like food grains, sugar, edible oil, potatoes and onions," it said.

The two leaders claimed that a severe blow is set to come down on the right to food of the country's people through the passage of the amendment to the Essential Commodities Act and the farm bills. Rajya Sabha witnessed bedlam during the passage by voice vote of two farm sector related bills which, opposition parties claimed, will help big corporates and lead to food crisis in the country.

Eight opposition members including three of the Congress and two each of the TMC and the CPI(M) - were suspended for "unruly behaviour" following the ruckus. Most opposition parties boycotted Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings to protest the suspensions.

Parliament also approved three key labour reform bills that will remove impediments for winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Belarus faces imminent sanctions as pressure mounts on Lukashenko

The United States, Britain and Canada may impose sanctions on Belarus as early as Friday, four sources told Reuters, and the European Union told President Alexander Lukashenko it did not recognise him as the countrys legitimate leader.Diplo...

COVID-19: 76 deaths, 1,793 new cases in Punjab

Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 1,793 new infections surfaced, taking the states case tally to 1,05,220. So far, the disease has claimed 3,066 lives in the state. On Thursday, nine deaths were r...

Kolkata Metro mulling increasing frequency of trains

The Kolkata Metro Railway is planning to increase the frequency of services during peak hours from 10 minutes at present to 8 minutes, a senior official said on Thursday. It is also contemplating augmenting the number of services in a day t...

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, sued the U.S. president on Thursday, accusing him and other family members of cheating her out of tens of millions of dollars from an inheritance.The complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020