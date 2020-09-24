Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women hold the power to change U.S. politics - if they vote

A convergence of women, color and class can steer the course of U.S. politics, say the leaders of a new campaign aimed at galvanizing women of all backgrounds to get out the vote. More women than men are eligible to vote in November's presidential election, and the leaders of 'Supermajority'- drawn from popular movements steeped in activism - want to tap into this potent force to unseat President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:59 IST
Women hold the power to change U.S. politics - if they vote
Representative image Image Credit: coutts

A convergence of women, color and class can steer the course of U.S. politics, say the leaders of a new campaign aimed at galvanizing women of all backgrounds to get out the vote.

More women than men are eligible to vote in November's presidential election, and the leaders of 'Supermajority'- drawn from popular movements steeped in activism - want to tap into this potent force to unseat President Donald Trump. "There are literally millions of women who have never been involved in politics or organizing or activism or even helping people vote and are now saying, 'I have to do something more,'" said the group's co-founder Cecile Richards in an interview.

Richards, former head of reproductive rights group Planned Parenthood, formed Supermajority with Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and Ai-Jen Poo, head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, which represents low-income laborers. The trio brings a broad base - their affiliated groups represent and advocate for millions - along with deep expertise in mounting protest on the street and advocacy in the halls of power.

Now they want to join forces to win change at the top. "The core mistake that women have made is carving out silos where we don't build with each other, where we don't see each other's futures as connected with each other," said Garza in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Richards recalled in the joint interview how millions of women marched in protest after 2016's election of Trump, who has made disparaging remarks about women and faced accusations of sexual misconduct that he denies. This time Richards wants to see that united female steel on show before the Nov. 3 vote to "harness the power of women" who - as of 2018 midterm elections - equaled 53% of the electorate.

Historically, women have also turned out to vote at higher rates than men in presidential contests. LEANING LEFT

Polls show women leaning toward Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent, Richards said, with women now the best - and possibly only - hope for change. All In Together, a non-partisan civic education group, found in a poll this month that women voters favored Biden by 11 percentage points, while men preferred Trump by seven points.

Black women supported Biden by a huge margin of 84% compared with 12% for Trump, it found. "I do feel like if there's a force in this country that's going to help get us back on the track of hope and empathy and progress for everyone, it's going to be women," said Richards. Supermajority is launching a national get-out-the-vote campaign with a virtual day-long event on Saturday.

It plans to train members to organize and use texts, calls and letters to mobilize women, especially in swing states. Key issues of focus include the pandemic, racism, affordable health care, the minimum wage and more stimulus payments.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea announce signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes

Chelsea on Thursday announced that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has signed a five-year contract with the club. Chelsea Football Club has today completed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes. The Senegalese international has penne...

WRAPUP 1-Belarus faces imminent sanctions as pressure mounts on Lukashenko

The United States, Britain and Canada may impose sanctions on Belarus as early as Friday, four sources told Reuters, and the European Union told President Alexander Lukashenko it did not recognise him as the countrys legitimate leader.Diplo...

COVID-19: 76 deaths, 1,793 new cases in Punjab

Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 1,793 new infections surfaced, taking the states case tally to 1,05,220. So far, the disease has claimed 3,066 lives in the state. On Thursday, nine deaths were r...

Kolkata Metro mulling increasing frequency of trains

The Kolkata Metro Railway is planning to increase the frequency of services during peak hours from 10 minutes at present to 8 minutes, a senior official said on Thursday. It is also contemplating augmenting the number of services in a day t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020