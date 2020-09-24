Left Menu
Congress misleading farmers over Farm Bills: Agriculture Minister

Congress leaders are trying to mislead farmers across the country on the agriculture sector-related bills but on the contrary, it will weaken their party, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:03 IST
Congress misleading farmers over Farm Bills: Agriculture Minister
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaking during press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders are trying to mislead farmers across the country on the agriculture sector-related bills but on the contrary, it will weaken their party, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference here Singh said, "I want to tell all the farmers brothers across the country that these agricultural reform bills are going to bring revolutionary changes in the life of the farmers. Through these bills, farmers will get more freedom and will get the fair price of their produce, thus helping them financially. Farmers are being misled by Congress leaders but on the contrary, it will weaken their own party and the country as well."

He said through these bills, the farmer will also be associated with the new technology. Due to this, farmers will be able to get the right price of their produce even before sowing. While attacking the opposition, he said their speech was focused on the issues that were not in the bill thus it proves that these bills are farmer-friendly.

"We had a discussion over the bills for four hours in Lok Sabha and more than four hours in Rajya Sabha. No member of the Opposition opposed any provision of the bill. Their speech was focused on what was not in the bill, which cannot be in the bill and which cannot be related to the bill. This proves that the provisions of the bill are farmer-friendly," Singh said. Speaking on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the minister asked why the law on MSP was not brought earlier by those who ruled the country for 50 years.

"People who ruled for 50 years are asking why we didn't make a provision for MSP in the farm bills. If a law was necessary for MSP, why didn't they bring it in 50 years? MSP is an administrative decision of the government and it will continue," Singh said. "We have declared MSP of Kharif already. The kharif crop is due in October. The process of its purchase is being done by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs," added Singh.

Protests have broken out across various parts of the country including Haryana and Odisha against the farm bills. On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three Bills.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. (ANI)

