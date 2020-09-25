Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samajwadi Party protests against farm bills, sends memorandum to UP Guv

In the memorandum addressed to the Governor, the opposition party said the interests of farmers and workers were deeply hurt by the policies of BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Samajwadi Party on Friday held a statewide protest against the farm sector and labour reform bills and sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, requesting her to ensure that these are not implemented in the state. Various farmer outfits have been protesting against the contentious bills passed by the Parliament recently.

"On the directives of Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav, party workers sent a memorandum to the Governor thorough the respective district magistrates demanding that the 'anti-farmers' and 'anti-workers' bills should not be implemented in the state," SP chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said. Akhilesh Yadav, in a statement issued here, said the Samajwadi Party (SP) has always been in the forefront of raising issues of public interest and had stood against the ruling party for their "anti-people" stand.

He said under the present regime, the youth is unemployed and big capitalists have set their eyes on farmers' land. "Laws are being made only for multinational companies and a few industrialists. The BJP government has first introduced a bill of exploitation of farmers to benefit capitalists and now a bill of labour exploitation to benefit industrialists. They brought these bills without taking any suggestions," the statement said.

Alleging that every section of the society has been troubled by the BJP's policies, the SP president said youths were being lathicharged and incidents of rape of women have not stopped. He said there is a lot of anger among the people over the "anti-people" laws due to which "farmers are demonstrating everywhere".

In the memorandum addressed to the Governor, the opposition party said the interests of farmers and workers were deeply hurt by the policies of BJP governments at the Centre and the state. "These policies will only benefit the corporate houses, while the plight of farmers and workers will increase further. Along with farmers, labourers also support the country's economy in difficult times, but now they are being oppressed. Due to the Centre's move, farming will be ruined in the state and workers will become bonded labourers," the SP president added.

