Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico wants to pay US water debt, stay out of US election

Time is running out; farmers have seized a northern Mexico dam needed to pay the debt, with less than a month left to meet the Oct. 24 deadline for releasing water to communities along the Rio Grande. López Obrador, who has established apparently friendly relations with the U.S. president, has said he would appeal for "understanding" from Trump if necessary.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:02 IST
Mexico wants to pay US water debt, stay out of US election
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexico's president called on politicians and angry farmers in northern Mexico Friday to allow the country to pay its water debt to the United States, noting he does not want Mexico to become an issue in the U.S. elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that unlike 2016, candidates in the November presidential race have been "respectful" of Mexico and he wants to keep it that way.

"We are not ruling out that we can comply," said López Obrador. "We do not want this to become a campaign issue." "The (U.S.) candidates have been respectful of Mexico," he said. "Mexico is not an issue in the political or electoral debate." As a candidate in 2016, Donald Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists across the border. But the rhetoric this year has been softer. Time is running out; farmers have seized a northern Mexico dam needed to pay the debt, with less than a month left to meet the Oct. 24 deadline for releasing water to communities along the Rio Grande.

López Obrador, who has established apparently friendly relations with the U.S. president, has said he would appeal for "understanding" from Trump if necessary. But it is unclear how much Trump can help in an election, with Texas farmers angry that Mexico has fallen so far behind in cross-border water sharing agreed to under a 1944 treaty. With less than a month to go, Mexico still has to transfer almost a year's worth of water to meet the deadline. The United States gives Mexico four times more water from the Colorado River farther west under the treaty, and Mexico is worried about the possibility of losing that.

"There is a risk," said Roberto Velasco, the head of North American affairs for Mexico's Foreign Relations Department, adding "there is also (the risk) of a renegotiation of the treaty." The conflict has become a cause for the conservative opposition party National Action. López Obrador accused protesters of ignoring the interests of the nation, saying the treaty is very advantageous for Mexico.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish welcomes Bihar poll schedule, unveils '7 resolves-II' for next term

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday welcomed the Assembly poll schedule announced by the Election Commission, and said that he would take up more developmental programmes if the people of the state give him another chance to serve t...

Maha: AIKS, other outfits protest against Centre's farm bills

Activists of AIKS and other outfits protested in Thane district and several other places in Maharashtra on Friday against farm bills cleared in Parliament recently. They called the bills anti-farmer and pro-corporate and burnt copies of the...

IPL 13: Prithvi, Nortje, Rabada shine in Delhi Capitals 44-run triumph over CSK

All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings CSK in the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Chasing a moderate target of 176, CSK openers Shane...

Number of passengers flying in single day rises to 1,19,702

The total number of passengers flying in a single day has increased to 1,19,702, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Friday. Puri said the total number of passenger footfalls at all the airports across the country ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020