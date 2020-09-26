Left Menu
Goa BJP asks party cadres to gear up for 2022 Assembly polls

During a party meeting held in Mapusa in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade told members of the state executive committee to enthuse cadres to strengthen the organisation at booth level. Party workers were in touch with people through virtual mediums in light of the pandemic, but now they should come out and establish contacts, Tanavade said.

The BJP's Goa unit on Saturday appealed to its cadres to start working towards winning majority of seats in the 2022 legislative Assembly elections. During a party meeting held in Mapusa in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade told members of the state executive committee to enthuse cadres to strengthen the organisation at booth level.

Party workers were in touch with people through virtual mediums in light of the pandemic, but now they should come out and establish contacts, Tanavade said. "We should aim to win majority of the seats in 2022 Goa legislative Assembly election by working in all constituencies. We have booth-level committees in all 40 Assembly constituencies," Tanavade said, while addressing the first state executive committee meet after his appointment as president.

BJP leaders and workers have been on the field during the pandemic and 68 party cadres had contracted the coronavirus infection so far, he said. "Our chief minister also got infected because he was fighting the situation from the front," Tanavade said.

Party workers should respond to allegations levelled by opposition parties and encourage the state government to work better to tackle the pandemic, he added..

