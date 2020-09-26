Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 5 p.m. . BOM9 MH-NCB-LD DEEPIKA Bollywood-drugs nexus: NCB questions Deepika for five hours Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone was on Saturday questioned here for five hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. .

BOM7 GA-FARM BILLS-MEGHWAL Oppn stalling farm bills fearing PM's popularity: Meghwal Panaji: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said the farm bills passed by Parliament were in the interest of farmers, but opposition parties were trying to stall them as they were "worried" about the rising popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. . LGB1 MH-HC-PROSTITUTION HC orders release of 3 women sex workers detained in Mumbai Mumbai: Observing that prostitution was not a criminal offence under the law, and that an adult woman had the right to choose her vocation, the Bombay High Court has ordered immediate release of three women sex workers detained at a state corrective institution in Mumbai. .

BOM3 MP-ACCIDENT 5 labourers dead, 7 injured as van collides with truck in MP Ujjain: Five labourers were killed and seven of their colleagues injured when the van in which they were travelling collided with a truck early on Saturday near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.. .