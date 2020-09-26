Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Assam ally demands election to Bodoland Territorial Council by Oct 27

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), a constituent of the ruling BJP-led coalition in Assam, on Saturday announced a series of programmes to press for the demand for holding the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election by October 27.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:25 IST
BJP's Assam ally demands election to Bodoland Territorial Council by Oct 27

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), a constituent of the ruling BJP-led coalition in Assam, on Saturday announced a series of programmes to press for the demand for holding the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election by October 27. The election to the 40 constituencies of the BTC was earlier scheduled on April 4 but it was deferred in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Council is currently administered under the supervision of Governor Jagadish Mukhi after its term expired on April 27.

The BPF will organise dharnas, hunger strike, torch rallies and bike rallies from Monday demanding that the poll be held by October 27, party general secretary Probin Boro said. "Schools, colleges, offices, markets, shopping malls are now open. People are moving about. Inter-state and inter- district movement of public and private vehicles have been allowed. There is no valid reason not to conduct the BTC election," he said.

The Assam government has allowed classes for standard 12 and final year of undergraduate courses to be conducted from September 15 to 30 informally. However, the classes will be discontinued if any student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19 in between. "The democratic rights of the people's are being curbed by withholding the BTC polls," Boro said.

The BPF's announcement came a day after senior BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BTC election was deferred due to the pandemic and the health department made it clear that it was not safe to hold polls before November 30. Sarma also said that a decision will be taken on the issue based on the "Bihar experience".

Assembly election will be held in Bihar in three phases October 28 and November 3 and 7. The State Election Commission announced on March 20, when filing of nomination papers and scrutiny had been completed, that the poll to the BTC was deferred.

The BTC election will be held after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27 providing the community with political and economic bonanza sans a separate state or Union Territory. This is the third Bodo accord to be signed in the last 27 years during which violent movements for a separate Bodoland state claimed hundreds of lives and destruction of public and private properties.

The existing structure of the BTC will be strengthened with more powers, Sarma had said when the pact was signed. The BTC currently has control over 30 subjects like education, forests, horticulture but no jurisdiction over the police, revenue and general administration departments, which are controlled by the Assam government.

The BTC was constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 2003 to fulfill economic, educational and linguistic aspiration and the preservation of land-rights, socio-cultural and ethnic identity of the Bodos. The BTC's jurisdiction is over four districts -- Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TCS opens National Qualifier Test to corporates for recruiting freshers

Indias biggest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services has opened its National Qualifier Test NQT to corporates to help them in their fresher recruitment programmes. NQT - which is conducted by TCS strategic unit, TCS iON - is a multi-le...

Official: Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo

The chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a judicial official said Saturday. Two pe...

Cycling-Van der Breggen completes world championships double with road race title

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands claimed the road race gold medal in emphatic style at the world championships, prevailing after a long solo ride to add to her time trial title for a rare double on Saturday. Van der Breggen, who had ...

Owner of fire-stricken ship to pay USD 2.3M for Sri Lankan help

The owner of a large oil tanker that caught fire off Sri Lankas coast has agreed to pay USD 2.3 million to the island nation for its help in extinguishing the blaze, an official said Saturday. MT New Diamond, which was carrying nearly 2 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020