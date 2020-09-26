UK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday. The newspaper said Johnson had asked Charles Moore, a former editor of the Daily Telegraph, to become the chairman of the BBC and wanted Paul Dacre, a former editor of the Daily Mail, to be chairman of media regulator Ofcom.Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:42 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to important roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly-owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.
The newspaper said Johnson had asked Charles Moore, a former editor of the Daily Telegraph, to become the chairman of the BBC and wanted Paul Dacre, a former editor of the Daily Mail, to be chairman of media regulator Ofcom. "This is part of a process of the prime minister putting allies in key positions," the newspaper quoted one source close to Johnson as saying.
Moore and Dacre both led right-wing dailies and have accused the BBC of left-wing bias and a willingness to go beyond its core remit of providing public service broadcasting. The BBC has denied criticism. The BBC is widely respected globally but it has clashed with members of Johnson's governing Conservative Party who accuse it of being out of touch with the country, particularly over Britain's departure from the European Union.
Ofcom regulates the British media industry, including the BBC.
ALSO READ
China will release five Indian nationals detained at border - Global Times
Return of migrants in COVID times posed challenges but also threw up new possibilities of employment generation in Bihar: PM Narendra Modi.
Is it safe to conduct Thomas and Uber Cup during corona times? asks Saina
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 14
Parliament session being held under special circumstances, MPs have chosen the path of doing their duty in COVID times:PM.