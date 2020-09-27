Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh dies, PM pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Singh. Modi said that Singh served India diligently and will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. Condoling his death, "Modi said, "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 10:26 IST
Former Union minister Jaswant Singh dies, PM pays tribute
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Yogeshsagar09)

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died here on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Singh.

Modi said that Singh served India diligently and will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. The prime minister later spoke to Singh's son Manvendra to convey his condolences. True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years, Modi said. Singh, a former Army officer, had been ill after a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. He had been in and out of the hospital since and was admitted again in June this year. "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Hon'ble Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister of Government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said in a statement. Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away, it added. His funeral will take place later today at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, family sources said. Condoling his death, "Modi said, "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji's Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise." Singh, considered close to Vajpayee and veteran leader L K Advani, held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government. He had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate after the BJP did not give him ticket, but lost. In his message, Modi added, "Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." Expressing his anguish, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Jaswant Singh served the nation in several capacities and distinguished himself as an effective minister and parliamentarian.

"Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Singh said..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers playing major role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM

Lauding farmers for strengthening the countrys agriculture sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the farm sector is playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India. He also said if the essence of Mahatma Gandhis ...

TCS opens National Qualifier Test to corporates for recruiting freshers

Tata Consultancy Services has opened its National Qualifier Test NQT to corporates to help them in their fresher recruitment programmes, and the IT major has received interest from various companies for being a part of the initiative. Till ...

Basil Eidenbenz to play Eskel in 'The Witcher' in S2 after Thue Ersted Rasmussen's exit

Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, best known for his roles in the UK series Victoria and The Athena, is stepping in to play Eskel in the second season of the Netflix series The Witcher after Thue Ersted Rasmussen left the show. Danish actor Rasm...

Had we followed Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign would not have been needed today: PM.

Had we followed Mahatma Gandhis economic philosophy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign would not have been needed today PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020