Maha governor, Pawar pay tributes to Jaswant Singh
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 13:22 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday condoled the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh and lauded his contribution towards the country. Singh, 82, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in New Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness.
Koshyari said Singh was fiercely patriotic, articulate and eloquent and made his mark while holding defence, external affairs and finance portfolios in the Vajpayee-led government. "His learned speeches and interventions within Parliament and outside were awaited and appreciated by one and all. I had the proud privilege of knowing Jaswant Singh ji intimately. In his demise, India has lost a world class diplomat and statesman," the governor said in a statement.
Pawar in a message on Twitter said Singh was an eminent parliamentarian and served the nation in varied capacities. Singh, who was considered close to Vajpayee and BJP veteran L K Advani, held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government.
He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate after the BJP did not give him ticket, but lost the poll..
