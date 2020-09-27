Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Multiple dangers': Lebanese patriarch warns of crisis without a government

Prime ministers under Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system must be Sunnis. A senior Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan, said on Saturday Adib's resignation as the economy collapsed could "be described as a disaster", calling for national unity to deliver reforms, the state news agency reported.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 17:56 IST
'Multiple dangers': Lebanese patriarch warns of crisis without a government

Lebanon's top Christian cleric said on Sunday the nation faced "multiple dangers" that would be hard to weather without a government, speaking a day after the prime minister-designate quit following his failed bid to form a cabinet. Mustapha Adib stepped down on Saturday after hitting a roadblock over how to make appointments in the sectarian system, striking a blow to a French initiative that aimed to haul the nation out of its deepest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had pressed Lebanon's fractious politicians to reach a consensus so that Adib was named on Aug. 31, is to due to speak about the crisis in a news conference in Paris later on Sunday. Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, leader of the Maronite church, Lebanon's biggest Christian community, said Adib's resignation had "disappointed citizens, especially the youth, who were betting on the start of change in the political class."

Many top politicians, both Christian and Muslim, have held sway for years or even decades. Some are former warlords. Rai said Lebanon now had to navigate "multiple dangers" without a government at the helm.

Rai's comments were echoed on the streets of Beirut, where mass protests erupted in 2019 as years of mismanagement, corruption and mounting debts finally led to economic collapse, paralysing banks and sending the currency into freefall. "There needs to be fundamental change. We need new people. We need new blood," said 24-year-old Hassan Amer, serving coffee from a roadside cafe in the capital, which was hammered by a huge port blast on Aug. 4 that killed almost 200 people.

In nearby streets, walls were still plastered with graffiti from the protests, including the popular call for sweeping out the old guard: "All of them means all of them." Frustration at the failure of Adib, a Sunni Muslim, to form a government was voiced by many across Lebanon's religious communities. Prime ministers under Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system must be Sunnis.

A senior Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan, said on Saturday Adib's resignation as the economy collapsed could "be described as a disaster", calling for national unity to deliver reforms, the state news agency reported. The cabinet formation effort stumbled after Lebanon's two main Shi'ite groups, Amal and the heavily armed Iran-backed Hezbollah, demanded they name several ministers, including finance, a key role as the nation draws up a rescue plan.

Saad al-Hariri, a former prime minister and leading Sunni politician, said in a statement he would not be involved in naming any new premier and said the French plan was "the last and only opportunity to halt Lebanon's collapse". A French roadmap laid out a reform programme for a new government to help trigger billions of dollars of international aid.

(Writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Edmund Blair)

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Army sprays disinfectants in areas near LoC in Poonch

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Army on Sunday sprayed disinfectants at community facilities, public transport, hospitals and residential areas in Daradulian and Jhullas villages near the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district, a def...

'Taiwan is Taiwan': China name dispute moves from birds to climate change

The dispute over international organisations referring to Taiwan as Chinese has moved from wild bird conservation to climate change, after a global alliance of mayors began listing Taiwanese cities as belonging to China on its website. Chin...

Motorcycling-Quartararo wins Catalunya MotoGP to reclaim championship lead

Petronas Yamahas Fabio Quartararo won his third race of the season at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday to reclaim the lead in the MotoGP world championship standings. Frenchman Quartararo won his first race since his back-to-...

President gives assent to Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

A new law that provides for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to Urdu and English, has been notified after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent. The Jammu and Kas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020