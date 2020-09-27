Left Menu
MP bypolls: Congress releases second list of candidates

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday released its second list of nine nominees, comprising three BJP turncoats, for the upcoming bypolls on 28 seats, a party spokesman said.

Updated: 27-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday released its second list of nine nominees, comprising three BJP turncoats, for the upcoming bypolls on 28 seats, a party spokesman said. In the first list released on September 11, the Congress had picked 15 nominees, including 11 for reserved seats. In that list too, the Congress had chosen six turncoats - four from the BJP and two from the BSP.

With the latest list, the Congress has so far announced names of 24 candidates. "All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Mukul Wasnik, released the list of nine candidates after getting nod from interim party president Sonia Gandhi," said state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta.

Names of BJP turncoats Satish Sikarwar, Parul Sahu, and Ajab Kushwaha figure as Congress nominees from Gwalior East, Surkhi and Sumawali constituencies, respectively, in the latest list. They are likely to face a stiff challenge from former MLA Munnalal Goyal, and ministers Govind Singh Rajput and Edal Singh Kanshana, who are loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Though the BJP has not yet announced its candidates for the bypolls, Goyal and Rajput are likely to get tickets, sources said. Other six nominees who figure in the latest list of Congress are: Pankaj Upadhaya, Hariballabh Shukla, Kanhaiya Ram Lodhi, Uttam Raj Narain Singh, Abhishek Singh Tinku Bana and Rakesh Patidar for Joura, Pohri, Mungaoli, Mandhata, Badnawar and Suwasara assembly segments, respectively.

Bypolls became necessary in view of resignations by 22 MLAs, mostly from the Scindia camp, in March this year, leading to collapse of the then Kamal Nath government. They later joined the BJP with Scindia.

Later, three more legislators resigned from the Congress. Another three seats are lying vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs, bringing down the effective strength of the Assembly to 202. The Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce schedule for the bypolls.

