Portfolios allocated to 5 new Manipur cabinet ministers

Portfolios were allocated on Sunday to five ministers recently inducted into the cabinet of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a notification said. The chief minister continues to hold the charge of Home, Personnel, Planning, Revenue and any other department not allocated specifically, the notification issued by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar said.

S Rajen was handed the charge of Education, Fisheries and Command Area Development Authority (CADA), while Th Satyabrata was given the charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Law and Legislature Affairs and Labour and Employment, it said. Vungzalgin Valte was allocated Tribal Affairs and Hills, Transport and General Administration Department (GAD), the notification said.

O Lukhoi Singh was handed the charge of Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry and Tourism portfolios, while Okram Henry Singh was assigned Social Welfare, Cooperation and Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), it said. The chief minister had on September 24 inducted the five new faces, including two who had recently crossed over to the BJP from the Congress, into his council of ministers after dropping six ministers.

Governor Najma Heptulla had administered the oath of office to the five new ministers at Raj Bhavan.