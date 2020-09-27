Left Menu
Development News Edition

Betrayed Macron says will continue Lebanon efforts, eyes Hezbollah

They decided to betray this commitment." For the first time, Macron also specifically questioned the role of the heavily armed Hezbollah and the influence of Iran, saying that the group needed to lift its ambiguity on the political arena. Adib was picked on Aug. 31 to form a cabinet after Macron's intervention secured a consensus on naming him in a country where power is shared out between Muslims and Christians.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 23:59 IST
Betrayed Macron says will continue Lebanon efforts, eyes Hezbollah
Representative Image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron admonished Lebanon's leaders on Sunday for serving their own interests ahead of their country and vowed to push ahead with efforts to prevent chaos, but appeared to have no back up plan should his initiative fail. Lebanon's prime minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, quit on Saturday after failing to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French plan aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the country's crisis.

"I am ashamed of Lebanon's political leaders," Macron told a news conference in Paris. "The leaders did not want, clearly and resolutely, to respect the commitments made to France and the international community. They decided to betray this commitment." For the first time, Macron also specifically questioned the role of the heavily armed Hezbollah and the influence of Iran, saying that the group needed to lift its ambiguity on the political arena.

Adib was picked on Aug. 31 to form a cabinet after Macron's intervention secured a consensus on naming him in a country where power is shared out between Muslims and Christians. Under the French roadmap, the new government would take steps to tackle corruption and implement reforms needed to trigger billions of dollars of international aid to fix an economy crushed by a huge debt.

But there was deadlock over a demand by Lebanon's two main Shi'ite groups, Amal and Hezbollah, that they name several ministers, including for finance, who will have a big role in drawing up economic rescue plans. Macron, who also took a swipe at leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri, criticised both parties for blocking efforts to form a government by a mid-September deadline.

"Hezbollah can't be at the same time an army at war with Israel, an unrestrained militia against civilians in Syria and a respectable party in Lebanon," Macron said, adding that he saw no evidence Tehran was interfering in his initiative. "Is it really a political party or does it proceed just in a logic dictated by Iran, and its terrorist forces? I want us to see if in the next few weeks something is possible. I'm not naive."

Macron said he would convene international partners within 20 days to assess where his efforts stood and hold an aid conference by the end of October. Describing the events of the last few days as a betrayal, he said political leaders had chosen "to deliver Lebanon to the game of foreign powers", destabilising the region further.

He warned them that they had 4-6 weeks to play ball. When asked whether sanctions were on the table, he said he would only consider them at a later stage in conjunction with other powers because he could not see their use for now. "This is a system of terror. This system is no longer advancing and a few dozen people are bringing down a country and its people," Macron said. "The French initiative will persist. My commitment ... will not falter."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas wins as penalties put Hamilton record bid on hold

Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton was penalised for infringements before the race had even started.Hamilton, who had started on pole position...

Massacre in Mexican bar leaves 11 people dead

A massacre in a bar left 11 people dead on Sunday, Mexican authorities said, as the country grapples with a record homicide rate despite the governments pledge to stop gang violence. The attorney generals office of the central Mexican state...

France's centre right keeps control of Senate in election

Frances centre-right Les Republicains party was on course to maintain its majority in the Senate after Sundays vote, while President Emmanuel Macrons centrist party avoided mishap 18 months away from a general election. Partial results also...

Romania's ruling party upbeat after municipal elections

Exit polls published in Romania Sunday after voting ended in the countrys municipal elections indicated that the balance of power in European Union member state is unlikely to shift in the next general election set for December 6. About 19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020