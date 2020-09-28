Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic overwhelms Trump's message in critical N. Carolina

“He's an embarrassing role model.” In one of the nation's most consequential swing states, Trump's push to inject new dynamics into the final weeks of the 2020 election is being overshadowed by the frightening realities of everyday life during a pandemic. Trump and his allies hope the escalating Supreme Court nomination fight will help unify a fractured Republican Party that has lost its grip on college-educated suburban voters, particularly white women.

PTI | Winston-Salem | Updated: 28-09-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 13:23 IST
Pandemic overwhelms Trump's message in critical N. Carolina

President Donald Trump is fighting to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, howling with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and warning that violent mobs are infiltrating the suburbs. But on a recent morning along Arbor Street, a peaceful tree-lined road with stately brick Colonials and Tudors near Winston-Salem, the women who are the targets of Trump's messages were confronting much more tangible threats.

As conservative activists canvassed the neighbourhood, one young mother, a baby in her arms, shouted through a closed window that she was in quarantine. Across the street, another was focused on teaching her children their daily lessons at the kitchen table.

And a few doors down, 49-year-old Christina Donnell, an independent who voted for Trump four years ago, said through a black face mask that Trump's “terrible” handling of the pandemic and divisive leadership more broadly are her chief concerns. “It's embarrassing to the country," Donnell, a lawyer who previously lived in Washington, said of Trump's leadership. “He's an embarrassing role model.” In one of the nation's most consequential swing states, Trump's push to inject new dynamics into the final weeks of the 2020 election is being overshadowed by the frightening realities of everyday life during a pandemic.

Trump and his allies hope the escalating Supreme Court nomination fight will help unify a fractured Republican Party that has lost its grip on college-educated suburban voters, particularly white women. But for many, the coronavirus and the related economic challenges are much more pressing issues.

Trump's challenge is acute here in North Carolina, a state that his senior aides describe as a “must-win." A loss in the state, which Democrats have carried only once at the presidential level in the last 30 years, would make Trump's path to a second term incredibly difficult and signal dire challenges elsewhere on the electoral map. Public polling, backed by private discussions with strategists from both Trump's and Democrat Joe Biden's campaigns, indicate that North Carolina remains a true tossup five weeks before Election Day.

And lest there be any doubt about Trump's concerns about his standing here, he has travelled to North Carolina every week for the last five weeks, second only to Pennsylvania. Trump's standing will also help decide races for governor and senator, a set of competitive contests that has drawn more political advertising dollars to North Carolina than any other state in the nation.

More than USD 246 million has been spent or reserved to communicate with North Carolina voters online and on television about the presidential and Senate contests so far, according to the media tracking firm Kantar-CMAG. Florida follows with USD 236 million and then Arizona with USD 223 million. Trump has also dispatched Vice President Mike Pence to North Carolina twice over the last five weeks in addition to four visits by Trump's children.

The president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, a North Carolina native, led a Women for Trump event in the rural eastern part of the state last week to help energize the president's base. She was scheduled to visit again on Monday. "This is a must-win state for whoever is to become the next president," Lara Trump said in an interview.

She said the Supreme Court debate might help motivate each side's base, including some “fence sitters” who may not have voted at all. But she pointed to a more serious concern for suburban women. “As far as suburban women are concerned, they want safety and security. They've seen what has happened to so many of our Democrat-run cities across America," Lara Trump said.

"It is absolutely frightening to see the chaos, the destruction, the violence.” After her comments, she led an event for roughly 200 people in which the pandemic was not mentioned at all on stage or by several voters who asked questions. The Supreme Court came up only once. The conversation was far more focused on the prospect of voter fraud, an issue President Trump has raised repeatedly as polls show him trailing, though experts report there is no significant evidence of such fraud.

As in other swing states, Democrats' closing message has been focused on health care, especially the Trump administration's ongoing court fight to overturn former President Barack Obama's health care law and the protections for those with preexisting conditions that are part of it. Biden's team has largely relied on advertising to communicate its message, however, because the candidate himself has not been a regular presence in North Carolina — or anywhere — during the pandemic. Biden made his first trip as the Democratic nominee to the state last week.

His running mate, Kamala Harris, is scheduled to make her first appearance on Monday at a Raleigh event focused on health care. “He needs to pick up his game some,” said former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt, a Biden ally, calling on Biden's campaign to intensify in-person canvassing.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Russia records 8,135 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, September 28 ANISputnik Russia has registered 8,135 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 7,867 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,159,573, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. In the past 24...

HC issues notice on Delhi govt's plea against stay on reserving ICU beds for COVID patients

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to all the respondents on a petition moved by the Delhi government challenging a stay on its order directing private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent beds for COVID patients. A division bench o...

Samsung Star Scholar program supports 517 IIT and NIT students

Samsung has extended financial support to 517 meritorious students at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT and National Institute of Technology NIT via its annual scholarship program.The Samsung Star Scholar program, launched in 2016, off...

Govt unveils Gwalior-Morena Flyover connecting Dholpur in Rajasthan and Gwalior in MP

The 1,420 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 108 crore was unveiled on Monday by Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Toma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020