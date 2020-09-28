Left Menu
Cong, allies stage protests against agri Bills in Puducherry

The ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance staged demonstrations in Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday condemning the three Farm Reforms Bills the NDA government at the Centre had passed amid protests by opposition parties recently in Parliament.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:00 IST
The ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance staged demonstrations in Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday condemning the three Farm Reforms Bills the NDA government at the Centre had passed amid protests by opposition parties recently in Parliament. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, legislators belonging to the ruling Congress and ally DMK, leaders and workers of the Left parties and other constituents of the alliance participated in the agitations.

The participants including the Chief Minister were seen wearing masks and also adhered to safety norms while taking part in the demonstration at the head post office. The participants alleged the three Bills were "utterly injurious to farmers" and would give the upperhand to affluent farmers and big corporates to rule the roost, striking at the root of the well-being of the small and medium farmers.

They also wanted the Centre to roll back the Bills without delay. Demonstrations were held in Karaikal with the Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan and the DMK local leader A M H Nazeem attending, Congress sources said.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

