Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC not to hold assembly bypolls in 7 seats across 4 states ‘at this stage'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:25 IST
EC not to hold assembly bypolls in 7 seats across 4 states ‘at this stage'

The Election Commission on Tuesday decided not to hold assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal “at this stage” after specific request from the states

In a statement, the EC said it had received inputs from poll officials and chief secretaries of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

"In view of the above, the Commission has decided not to announce the conduct of elections at this stage in the seven vacancies in legislative assemblies of the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal," it said.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. strongly supports dialogue between Greece and Turkey, Pompeo says

The United States strongly supports the dialogue between Greece and Turkey, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the island of Crete. Pompeo is on a two-day trip to G...

Pensioners' paradise lost: COVID sows fear among Cote D'Azur retirees

On a plot of gravel overlooking the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean Sea, Jean-Claude Calcagno prepares for a round of petanque, the French version of lawn bowls and a sport favoured by retirees.His club in the French resort of Nice wo...

ADNOC and Apollo-led consortium close $5.5 billion real estate investment partnership

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNOC said on Tuesday it closed its 5.5 billion real estate investment partnership with entities owned andor advised by Apollo Global Management Inc subsidiaries and a group of institutional investors.The ...

WRAPUP 4-Global coronavirus pandemic passes 'agonizing milestone' of a million deaths

The global coronavirus death toll rose past a million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live. The number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020