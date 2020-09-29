EC not to hold assembly bypolls in 7 seats across 4 states ‘at this stage'PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:25 IST
The Election Commission on Tuesday decided not to hold assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal “at this stage” after specific request from the states
In a statement, the EC said it had received inputs from poll officials and chief secretaries of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal
"In view of the above, the Commission has decided not to announce the conduct of elections at this stage in the seven vacancies in legislative assemblies of the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal," it said.
