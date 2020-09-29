Left Menu
Development News Edition

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha forms new front in poll-bound

He defended his decision of joining hands with the RJD less than two years ago. The RLSP chief who recently burnt his bridges with Lalu Prasad's party by opening a front against his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, said, "I had joined the Grand Alliance to help form an alternative government at the Centre.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:32 IST
RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha forms new front in poll-bound

Spurned by the NDA and disowned by the RJD-helmed Grand Alliance, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday announced another front ahead of the Assembly polls in Bihar, comprising Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and a non- descript Janatantrik Party (Socialist). Addressing a press conference here, the former Union minister said that the yet to be named front will contest all 243 Assembly segments in the state with the promise of "abki baar shiksha waali sarkaar (this time a government for education)" which would usher in an era of growth and employment generation in the state.

Kushwaha termed the 15-year rule of Nitish Kumar and the preceding decade and a half when Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi ruled the state as "two facets of the same coin", neither of which did anything substantial to eradicate corruption and bring about improvements in health and education. He defended his decision of joining hands with the RJD less than two years ago.

The RLSP chief who recently burnt his bridges with Lalu Prasad's party by opening a front against his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, said, "I had joined the Grand Alliance to help form an alternative government at the Centre. I was not helping the RJD form a new government in Bihar".

On September 24, when he was "authorized" by the party to decide its future course, it was an indication that the RLSP's exit from the Grand Alliance was a mere formality. Kushwaha had then said that he would continue in the Grand Alliance only if the coalition agreed upon a Chief Ministerial face other than Tejashwi Yadav who, according to him, was "no match to Nitish Kumar".

Asked whether he was isolated on the issue within the coalition, Kushwaha said, "Not at all. Just look at the Congress, the second largest constituent. It is still sceptical on the question of Tejashwi. Moreover, only recently Jitan Ram Manjhi quit the coalition and walked over to the NDA because of differences he had on this very issue." Kushwaha evaded questions about talks he reportedly had with leaders of the NDA in Patna and New Delhi. "The Grand Alliance was unable to take a decision on leadership in time. Filing of nominations will begin from October 1. And we had to make a move for the betterment of Bihar," he said.

Kushwaha said that his front now has the RLSP, BSP, and the Janatantrik Party (Socialist), a party based in Uttar Pradesh where it has a marginal presence. The RLSP chief claimed that many more parties have evinced interest in joining his newly-formed front but he was tight-lipped when asked whether he would welcome Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which seems to be on a collision course with the JD(U)-BJP combine.

Kushwaha, who had served as the minister of state for human resource development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi till December 2017, said, "It appears the BJP is calling the shots everywhere. It controls the Nitish Kumar government and even the RJD seems to be playing into its hands." He also dismissed as "speculations by the media" reports that he was insistent on contesting the by-poll to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where voting is scheduled to take place on November 7. Sources in the party also said that Valmikinagar was "never on the agenda" since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had decided to field from the seat a close family member of Baidyanath Mahto, the JD(U) MP whose death necessitated the by-election.

They also said that neither Kumar nor the BJP was averse to the RLSP's return to the NDA, "but uncertainty over the prospects of the LJP" and the saffron party's insistence that it join the coalition "unconditionally, without pressing for a guaranteed number of seats in elections", threw a spanner. Kushwaha also sought to make light of the exit of state unit chief Bhudev Chaudhary, whose crossing over to the RJD on the previous day came as a rude shock to the RLSP.

"I have let loose my boat in the ocean with the intent to reach the other shore. The faint-hearted are welcome to alight whenever they want", he said, attempting a poetic flourish. While the Assembly elections are being seen as largely a contest between the NDA and the Grand Alliance, the state has been witness to mushrooming of "morchas" (fronts) which may queer the pitch for the lead players in a tight contest.

On Monday, Jan Adhikar Party founder Pappu Yadav announced a tie up with the Bhim Army of Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan. A week ago, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had announced the formation of a front in which he was joined by Devendra Prasad Yadav, a veteran socialist leader who has formed his own party.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

PM inaugurates six STPs in U'khand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six sewage treatment plants worth over Rs 500 crore in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange mission, saying with the projects completion the sewage treatment capacity of the state has gone u...

Rajnath Singh launches Defence India Startup Challenge at iDEX event

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launched the Defence India Startup Challenge DISC 4 during the iDEX event, featuring the initiatives aimed at expanding the horizons of Innovations for Defence Excellence iDEX ecosystem in New Delhi today. i...

Playing with three India spinners in Haryana helped me a lot: Tewatia

Fresh from playing one of IPLs most freakish innings, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on Tuesday said slogging it out alongside three India spinners in domestic circuit moulded him into a cricketer with an ability to do the unbel...

UPDATE 3-Ex-IMF head Rato acquitted over Bankia IPO, prompts legal change calls

Former IMF boss Rodrigo Rato was acquitted on Tuesday in a fraud trial over the listing of Bankia, when he was its chairman, prompting calls for legal changes from consumer groups. Rato, who resigned from the Spanish bank in May 2012 and ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020