UP: Police remove 'objectionable posters' put up by outfit linked to SP, FIR filed
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is the sitting MP from Azamgarh. Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions for authorities to put up posters carrying pictures of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at prominent road crossings in the state.PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:46 IST
Police here have filed an FIR and removed "objectionable posters" put up by an organisation linked to the Samajwadi Party, days after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to display pictures of sexual predators at road crossings. Some of the pictures on the posters, put up by a working committee member of the Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha, were of people who were allegedly linked with the BJP and had been accused of sexual offences.
According to Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Singh, the Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha had put up some objectionable posters which have been removed and an FIR has been lodged in this connection. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is the sitting MP from Azamgarh.
Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions for authorities to put up posters carrying pictures of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at prominent road crossings in the state. According to a spokesperson, this has been done to instil confidence among women and check crimes against them.
"The CM at a high-level meeting here on Thursday directed to put up posters of those involved in crimes against women at prominent crossings. He has also directed that those involved in such crimes should be punished by women police," the spokesperson had said. The chief minister had said in case of any crime against a woman, police officers of the area such as the SHO and Circle Officer will be made responsible.
