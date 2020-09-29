Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Unhappy' with seats on offer in Bihar, LJP deliberates next course of action

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party is deliberating whether to accept the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's offer, which has left a section within the regional party unhappy, or go ahead with its plan to fight on 143 constituencies in the elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly, party sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:41 IST
'Unhappy' with seats on offer in Bihar, LJP deliberates next course of action

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party is deliberating whether to accept the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's offer, which has left a section within the regional party unhappy, or go ahead with its plan to fight on 143 constituencies in the elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly, party sources said. The party is likely to take a decision in a couple of days, with the nomination for the first phase of three phase-polls set to begin from October 1, they said. Though there is no official word on the likely seat-sharing formula among the three NDA partners, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), BJP and the LJP, sources said Paswan's party has been offered around 27 seats.

In 2015, it had contested 42 seats and won two. The JD(U) was then part of the opposition alliance which had comprehensively defeated the NDA. Sources said what has irked LJP leaders is that several seats on which they were keen that the party should contest do not figure among the constituencies on offer.

The LJP has also refuted reports that a few of its six Lok Sabha MPs are opposed to the party walking out of the NDA in the assembly polls and released a video message of its Vaishali MP Veena Devi in which she has favoured fighting on 143 seats. LJP president Chirag Paswan has been lauding the BJP leadership, indicating that his party will not put up candidates against the saffron party even as it considers contesting on constituencies which will fall in the JD(U)'s quota.

The sources said the BJP has also offered the party some seats in the state's legislative council. With the party's patron and Chirag's father Ram Vilas Paswan remaining hospitalised, the party's task to thrash out an acceptable seat-sharing agreement with its allies has become all the more difficult.

Chirag Paswan on Tuesday visited a temple in the national capital to pray for his father's quick return to good health. The BJP on its part has maintained that the NDA is intact, and all its three partners will fight the Bihar assembly polls together.

The JD(U), whose equation with the LJP has been far from cordial, has refused to be drawn into any seat-sharing arrangement with Paswan's party. The JD(U) has said the LJP's alliance is with the BJP not with it.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Inhumane, beyond cruelty: Virat Kohli seeks justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

Condemning the death of a 19-year-old woman who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday called the incident inhumane and hoped that the culprits of the heinous crime will be brought to justice. What h...

West Bengal govt moves HC against fencing at Poush Mela ground

The West Bengal government on Tuesday prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a stay on a decision by a court-appointed committee allowing fencing of the Poush Mela ground at Shantiniketan, even as the states advocate general expressed hi...

UAE defends decision to normalise Israel ties

The United Arab Emirates has defended its decision to normalize ties with Israel and criticised interference in Arab affairs, an apparent reference to its foes Iran and Turkey. Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, t...

Sisodia tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, officials said. He tested negative for COVID-19 today and his condition is better. He has been discharged from the ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020