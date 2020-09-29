Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengali outfits urge Yogi govt to allow Durga Puja in UP; TMC-BJP slugfest over 'order'

Two organisations promoting Bengali sub-nationalism in West Bengal on Tuesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the celebration of Durga Puja festival in the northern state, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:35 IST
Bengali outfits urge Yogi govt to allow Durga Puja in UP; TMC-BJP slugfest over 'order'

Two organisations promoting Bengali sub-nationalism in West Bengal on Tuesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the celebration of Durga Puja festival in the northern state, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. Adityanath had directed officials during a review meeting on Monday to "apply all precautions during the upcoming festive season" given the COVID-19 situation, an official statement of the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Some media reports, however, claimed Adityanath had said no Durga Puja or Diwali celebrations would be allowed in Uttar Pradesh this year to avoid mass gathering, while Ramlila will be permitted with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol. An official of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, however, told PTI in Lucknow on Monday that no such advisory has been issued with regard to Durga Puja in the northern state.

"Public programmes, where there is a possibility of crowding, will not be permitted. There will be Puja," he said without elaborating, but added that an advisory on 'dos and don'ts' will be issued. The development triggered a war of words between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal, with the ruling party urging the Uttar Pradesh administration to allow the Durga Puja with all precautions in place.

Referring to the media reports, Bengali outfit Bangla Pokkho, said, "The Constitution of India guarantees every citizen to celebrate his/her own culture, tradition, and religious sentiment. We demand that the public celebration of Durga Puja be allowed adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols." "We have nothing against any decision to limit the number of people gathering in a place. But we request the UP administration not to prevent Durga Puja celebrations altogether," the organisation said in a statement. Siddhabrata Das, spokesperson of another such outfit, Jatiya Bangla Sammelan, posted on social media, "Is Bengali's Durga Puja banned in Uttar Pradesh as we are on the way to become a Hindu Rashtra?" "Who will Shri Ramchandra worship during Navaratri if there is no Durga Puja?" Das said adding that there should be equal yardstick for both Durga Puja and Ramlila.

The TMC asked the saffron party's West Bengal unit to clear its stand on this issue. "The BJP had earlier tried to spread rumours that there will be no Durga Puja in Bengal. But we have seen that our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not only allowed the celebration but also helped the Puja committees," senior TMC leader and spokesperson Saugata Ray said.

The West Bengal government on Monday notified that Rs 50,OOO financial assistance would be provided to every puja committee while electricity would be available for the marquees at 50 per cent discount, as announced by the chief minister earlier. "We want the Bengal BJP unit to come out clean on this issue. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengalis. It should be allowed, but with all safety precautions," Ray said.

The Bengal BJP seems to be a divided house on the issue. State president Dilip Ghosh supported the Uttar Pradesh government while Swapan Dasgupta, MP and a noted member of the party's intellectual cell, termed the alleged order as "absurd and unfair". "The UP government never said it will not allow Durga Puja. They said Puja would take place will all safety precautions. There is nothing wrong with it. In Bengal also, Puja will take place with all safety precautions," Ghosh told PTI.

Dasgupta urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the order. "UP Govt's order that Durga Puja should be done at home is unfair & even absurd. Like the allowances for Ram Lila, Durga Puja should be permitted with harsh but sensible restrictions. Otherwise, it is discriminatory. Bengali Hindus in UP appeal to @myogiadityanath to review order," he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and in-charge of Bengal, Jitin Prasada, took a dig at the BJP on the issue. "Massive political rallies can be allowed in Madhya Pradesh, but the same BJP govt in UP will not allow the Bengali community to celebrate Durga Puja with restrictions.

Only shows for the BJP faith is a matter of convenience while the only thing that matters to them is politics," Prasada tweeted. The Durga Puja festival begins on October 23.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Have to dismiss Buttler, Samson, Smith early: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said the team is wary of the threat posed by Rajasthan Royals rampaging top-order, marking Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson as the key men from the opposition ranks. RR skipper Steve Smi...

Gang of armed robbers arrested in Punjab's Moga

Six members of a gang planning to commit multiple armed robberies in Punjabs Moga were arrested on Tuesday, police said here. Two countrymade pistols, a stolen car and a motorcycle were seized from them, Director General of Police, Punjab, ...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020