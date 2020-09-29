Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case was used to defame Maha for gains in Bihar: Anil Deshmukh

Even the Supreme Court, which upheld the transfer of the case to the central agency last month, had observed that the Mumbai police had investigated the matter properly, he said. "It seems some political parties conspired to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:53 IST
Sushant case was used to defame Maha for gains in Bihar: Anil Deshmukh
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Referring to reports claiming that doctors did not find poison in Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said "some parties" defamed the state for gains in Bihar. He also said he was "eagerly waiting" for the outcome of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the case.

The NCP leader's comments came a day after the CBI said it had not reached any conclusions in the case yet. "The AIIMS report which has come today (as claimed by some media outlets) says there was no poison in Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera," Deshmukh told reporters here.

"The Mumbai police were probing the matter quite professionally, but suddenly the probe was handed over to the CBI," he said. Even the Supreme Court, which upheld the transfer of the case to the central agency last month, had observed that the Mumbai police had investigated the matter properly, he said.

"It seems some political parties conspired to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. Allegations were leveled against several people," Deshmukh, an NCP leader, said. "All this was done to seek political benefit out of Sushant Singh death case during the (coming) Bihar elections," he alleged.

He also noted that former Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey joined the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) after seeking voluntary retirement ahead of the polls. "Pandey too was used for political purposes," Deshmukh alleged.

Earlier in the day, Deshmukh had taken to Twitter to ask, "What happened after the Sushant Singh death case probe was handed over to the CBI? People have been asking whether the actor committed suicide or was killed. "We are also waiting eagerly to know the outcome of the CBI probe," he added.

The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged in Patna by the actor's parents against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide, to the CBI..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Have to dismiss Buttler, Samson, Smith early: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said the team is wary of the threat posed by Rajasthan Royals rampaging top-order, marking Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson as the key men from the opposition ranks. RR skipper Steve Smi...

Gang of armed robbers arrested in Punjab's Moga

Six members of a gang planning to commit multiple armed robberies in Punjabs Moga were arrested on Tuesday, police said here. Two countrymade pistols, a stolen car and a motorcycle were seized from them, Director General of Police, Punjab, ...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020