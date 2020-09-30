Babri Masjid demolition case: Main litigant in Ayodhya land dispute welcomes CBI court's verdict

Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, welcomed a special CBI court's decision acquitting all the accused in the mosque demolition case on Wednesday and appealed to all Muslims to honour it. "It is good that all have been acquitted. Whatever had to happen happened on November 9 last year. This case should also have ended the same day.

"This is the CBI's case and the court has given its ruling today. I appeal to Muslims not to take any further action in this. Just as they honoured the November 9 decision, this verdict too needs to be accepted similarly," he said. On November 9 last year, the Supreme Court ordered the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya to be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram temple. Ansari said he does not want any dispute between Hindus and Muslims in the country. "Only those who want to break the country try to continue with disputes," he added.

There are no differences between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians in Ayodhya and the same atmosphere needs to prevail in the entire country, he said. Earlier in the day, a special CBI court here acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, in the Babri Masjid demolition case, in the absence of conclusive proof to suggest a criminal conspiracy.