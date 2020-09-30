I am doing well, says V-P Naidu a day after he tested positive for COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who has tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday thanked the vice president of Maldives for his message wishing him speedy recovery, and said he appreciates his spontaneous response and sincere concern. Responding to a message from Vice President Faisal Naseem of Maldives, Naidu said, "I am doing well and there is no cause for concern." "I am taking all necessary steps to combat the virus as per medical advice. I am indeed touched by your warm good wishes," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The vice president also thanked ministers, chief ministers and legislators for their messages wishing him a speedy recovery. "I am indeed touched by your warm, good wishes," he responded on Twitter.

Naidu had on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and in good health. Naidu, 71, has been advised home quarantine.

His wife Usha Naidu has tested negative for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation..