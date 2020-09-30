Satyamev Jayate: Adityanath on verdict in Babri demolition case
A special CBI court acquitted all the 32 accused, including L K Advani, M M Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, in the absence of conclusive proof against them in the case. Satyamev Jayate, the chief minister said while welcoming the decision of the special court, a statement issued by his advisor Mritunjay Kumar said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the court verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case, terming it as the victory of truth. A special CBI court acquitted all the 32 accused, including L K Advani, M M Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, in the absence of conclusive proof against them in the case.
Satyamev Jayate, the chief minister said while welcoming the decision of the special court, a statement issued by his advisor Mritunjay Kumar said. The chief minister also accused the then Congress government of framing saints, BJP leaders, VHP office bearers and others to defame them for vote bank politics.
The chief minister said those responsible for this conspiracy should apologise to the people of the country, the statement said. Adityanath also spoke with BJP veterans LK Advani and M M Joshi over phone and congratulated them on the verdict.PTI SAB DV DV
