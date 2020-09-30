Victory of truth and justice: BJP leaders on Babri demolition judgment

Top BJP leaders on Wednesday hailed the special CBI court’s order acquitting all the accused in the Babri masjid demolition case and described it as a victory of truth and justice. A special CBI court in Lucknow earlier in the day acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in the over 27-year-long case, citing absence of conclusive proof to suggest a criminal conspiracy.

Welcoming the judgment, senior BJP leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said he welcomes the court’s decision as “it shows that though late but the justice has won”. Another party leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in a video message on Twitter said, "I welcomes the court’s order which proves our claim that the demolition of mosque was not pre-planned conspiracy. Jai Shri Ram”. Stating that he was witness to the entire incident of December 6, 1992, Modi said, "It was all spontaneous and there was no conspiracy”.

The BJP leader said at that time he was conducting the meeting from the dais and witnessed that Advani was unhappy when some workers climbed onto the Babri structure. BJP leader Ram Madhav said this acquittal was long overdue and everyone should welcome the judgement.

“Truth triumphs. CBI court’s acquittal in Babri conspiracy case was long overdue. A malicious case against some of the most respected leaders of our nation has fallen aside finally after three decades,” Madhav tweeted..