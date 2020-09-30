Left Menu
Development News Edition

QUOTE BOX-Unimpressed: European reaction to Trump-Biden debate

"It was like watching an Italian political talk-show." German weekly Spiegel's theatre critic Wolfgang Hoebel, reviewing the debate, said: "Strictly speaking, the two of them were not even in the same play.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:38 IST
QUOTE BOX-Unimpressed: European reaction to Trump-Biden debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate. Here are some reactions from Europe:

"A chaotic and vicious show, shocking for the most powerful country in the world," - Spanish newspaper El Pais. "The spiteful presidential debate portrayed a country that is no longer capable even of a dignified dispute," - Meret Baumann, Switzerland's Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

"It is worrying that the USA has reached a state in which the contenders for the most powerful office in the world don't manage to discuss one of the country's many problems objectively, despite the fact that both voters and international partners have many open questions," - Norbert Roettgen, German conservative and foreign policy expert running to become head of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party. "The debate was so chaotic that it was almost unwatchable ... A debate like last night's can't have a real winner, but that is good news for Biden because it was Trump, who was behind in the polls, who needed to turn things around," - Lorenzo Pregliasco, head of Italian polling and political analysis firm YouTrend.

"The most brutal duel of all times ... This would have been Biden's big chance to talk about his policies, present HIS vision of America, NOT to engage in mud-slinging. One must say Biden and the Democrats spectacularly missed that opportunity," - Filipp Piatov, head of Opinion at German mass-circulation daily Bild. "In a fierce shouting match where both candidates pushed for airtime to defend their records and visions, Trump often spoke over Biden and even clashed with exasperated moderator Chris Wallace. The debate left many observers across the political spectrum unimpressed by the verbal brawling they had witnessed," - The Sun, Britain's most-read newspaper.

Fabio Ghironi, an Italian economics professor at Washington University, tweeted that he never thought a U.S. high-level political debate would fall so low. "It was like watching an Italian political talk-show." German weekly Spiegel's theatre critic Wolfgang Hoebel, reviewing the debate, said: "Strictly speaking, the two of them were not even in the same play. Trump is a character that Shakespeare could have dreamt up. Biden is unfortunately just out of an Ibsen play."

(Editing by Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls increase more than expected in September

U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September, but diminishing government financial assistance and a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country could slow the labor markets recovery from the pandemic. Private payr...

UK PM Johnson scolded for 'contempt' of parliament over COVID-19 rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reprimanded on Wednesday by the speaker of parliament for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper scrutiny.In a rare intervention by the ...

Govt cuts natural gas price to $1.79/mmBtu for 6 months beginning Oct 1 from $2.39 currently: Official order.

Govt cuts natural gas price to 1.79mmBtu for 6 months beginning Oct 1 from 2.39 currently Official order....

Nusrat Jahan seeks additional security in London after getting death threat in the social media

Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film, has sought additional security protection after getting death threats on social media for posting a video in which she featured as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020