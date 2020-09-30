Pelosi rebukes Trump, says U.S. results must be respected -MSNBC interview

Pelosi rebukes Trump, says U.S. results must be respected -MSNBC interviewReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:23 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rebuked President Donald Trump's debate night comments casting doubt on the integrity of the Nov. 3 election, saying the ballot results must be respected.
"The integrity of our elections must be maintained. Democratic or Republican, the result will be respected," Pelosi told MSNBC in an interview.
