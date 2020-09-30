Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden's criticism of Amazon deforestation draws swift reaction in Brazil

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called on the world to offer Brazil $20 billion to stop Amazon deforestation, and threatened "economic consequences" if it did not, drawing swift reaction from the Brazilian government on Wednesday. "Just one question: Biden's $20 billion in aid, is that yearly?" Brazil Environment Minister Ricardo Salles tweeted on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:17 IST
Biden's criticism of Amazon deforestation draws swift reaction in Brazil

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called on the world to offer Brazil $20 billion to stop Amazon deforestation, and threatened "economic consequences" if it did not, drawing swift reaction from the Brazilian government on Wednesday.

"Just one question: Biden's $20 billion in aid, is that yearly?" Brazil Environment Minister Ricardo Salles tweeted on Wednesday. In Tuesday's heated first U.S. campaign debate, Biden said Brazil provided an example of how President Donald Trump "has no relationship with foreign policy."

"The rainforests of Brazil are being torn down," he said. "I would be gathering up and making sure we had the countries of the world coming up with $20 billion, and say, 'Here's $20 billion. Stop tearing down the forest. And if you don't then you're gonna have significant economic consequences.'"

Biden's remark prompted speculation among Brazilian journalists about what those possible consequences could be, with major broadcaster GloboNews' Washington correspondent Raquel Krähenbühl saying on Twitter it was a threat of sanctions. Official data show that an area roughly the size of Lebanon was deforested in Brazil's Amazon in 2019, an 11-year high, with preliminary government data for 2020 showing forest clearances up 34.5%.

But Salles and the government of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro maintain that Brazil is a model of conservation because of the amount of forest still standing. Brazil has also repeatedly said that the world should pay up if it wants more forest to be preserved.

The country's demands that the world adopt a system that honors old Kyoto protocol carbon credits, for which Brazil hopes to be paid, contributed to U.N. talks failing last year on how to regulate carbon markets. Brazil is also launching an adopt-a-park program seeking funding for preserving its protected areas, but newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported this month it had attracted no foreign interest.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad adds 197 new COVID-19 cases, 267 recover; 3 die

The COVID-19 caseload in Ahmedabad district rose by 197 to 36,847 on Wednesday, while three persons succumbed to the infection, taking the total toll to 1,828, Gujarat health department said. A total of 267 patients were discharged in the d...

Indian tea plantation workers strike to demand wage hike

Tens of thousands of tea plantation workers in Assam, northeast India, went on strike on Wednesday to demand higher pay, unions said amid plans to increase the daily wage from about 2. Up to 400,000 workers went on a day-long strike in Assa...

Auditor general: Kenya to lose millions in COVID-19 response

Kenyas auditor general says the country stands to lose 21 million in the procurement of COVID-19 medical supplies because the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency failed to follow procurement law. General Nancy Gathangu on Wednesday presented to t...

S.Africa says tourists from high-risk countries still barred from Oct. 1

South Africa will not allow tourists from countries with higher coronavirus infection and death rates, including Britain, the United States and France, to enter when its borders open up on Oct. 1, ministers said on Wednesday.But business tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020