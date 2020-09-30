Left Menu
Afghan peace official sees litle change in U.S. policy regardless of election result

Afghanistan's top peace official, Abdullah Abdullah, said on Wednesday he did not expect the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election to dramatically change the Afghan peace process or troop withdrawal plans. President Donald Trump's administration this year brokered peace talks between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban to end 19 years of war, and the United States is pulling out its troops under a deal with the militant group signed in February.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:14 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Afghanistan's top peace official, Abdullah Abdullah, said on Wednesday he did not expect the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election to dramatically change the Afghan peace process or troop withdrawal plans.

President Donald Trump's administration this year brokered peace talks between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban to end 19 years of war, and the United States is pulling out its troops under a deal with the militant group signed in February. The withdrawal is expected to be complete in May, subject to certain security guarantees.

Trump is currently lagging behind Democrat challenger Joe Biden in polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election. "Nobody can say with certainty what would be the impact of the outcome of the elections in the United States but based on my experiences and interactions, the policy will not change that much," said Abdullah, who is the senior official overseeing peace talks by the Afghan negotiating team in Doha.

"Neither Democrats nor Republicans would want to see all the gains or all the sacrifices they have made in Afghanistan in vain…(or) be hurt once again from Afghanistan or because of Afghanistan," he told Reuters in an interview at the end of a three-day visit to Pakistan. Abdullah also said that an upcoming conference in Geneva in November, at which governments will pledge financial support to bolster the peace process, would also be "one of the things in our mind" as they try to build momentum at the negotiating table.

United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday flew to Doha to meet negotiators, who two diplomatic sources said have been deadlocked over setting a process for negotiations in part due to the Taliban insistence that the U.S.-Taliban agreement be used as a basis. During his visit to Islamabad, Abdullah had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the president and foreign minister.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have long been rocky. Afghanistan officials – including Abdullah - and its international allies have for years accused Pakistan of backing the Taliban insurgents as a way to limit the influence of old rival India in Afghanistan. But Abdullah said that he believed there had a been a change in recent years in Pakistan's approach, adding that they still had influence over the Taliban leadership, though the degree was at times exaggerated.

"It was communicated to the Taliban that it was important for them, it's important to their relations with Pakistan that they sit around the negotiating table," he said, saying that had helped to break decades of the Taliban refusing to sit down for talks. "Today that has changed," he said. "I do consider this as an important development."

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

