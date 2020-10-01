Britain would work with Trump or Biden on U.S. trade deal after election -minister
Britain will work with Republican President Donald Trump or his opponent Democrat Joe Biden in order to clinch a U.S. trade deal, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, declining to comment directly on a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate. "We're working with both parties in the United States, both the Democrats and the Republicans.Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 02:14 IST
Britain will work with Republican President Donald Trump or his opponent Democrat Joe Biden in order to clinch a U.S. trade deal, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, declining to comment directly on a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate.
"We're working with both parties in the United States, both the Democrats and the Republicans. There is strong support for a trade deal with the UK," Truss told ITV in an interview, adding she had not watched the first debate between Trump and Biden and would not comment on it.
"I will work with whoever is in the White House... It is not our job as ministers in the UK to intervene in foreign politics. Our job is to bat for British interests."
