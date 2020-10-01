Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anguished by youth's suicide, Parth Pawar to approach SC over Maratha reservation issue

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar on Thursday said he will approach the Supreme Court over the Maratha reservation issue after a youth allegedly died by suicide over the cause.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 09:16 IST
Anguished by youth's suicide, Parth Pawar to approach SC over Maratha reservation issue
Parth Pawar (Photo/ Twitter-Parth Pawar). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar on Thursday said he will approach the Supreme Court over the Maratha reservation issue after a youth allegedly died by suicide over the cause. Parth, who is also the grandson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, also urged other Maratha leaders and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to "wake up and fight for this cause".

"Devastated to hear of the tragic death of Vivek who committed suicide for the cause of Maratha reservations. Before a chain reaction of such unfortunate incident starts, Maratha leaders have to wake up and fight for this cause. Requesting Maha government to step in to solve the crisis," Parth's tweet read. "The flame that Vivek has ignited in our minds can set the whole system ablaze. The future of an entire generation is at stake. I have no choice but to approach the Supreme Court and file an intervenor application in the Maratha reservation matter pending before it," he added in a subsequent tweet.

Parth said that he was ready to "carry the burning torch of Maratha agitation in my heart and knock the doors of justice for Vivek and millions of other helpless 'Viveks'." The Maharashtra government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking vacation of its stay on the reservation to the people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the State.

The apex court had earlier this month directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the State this year and referred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench. The bench held that no Maratha quota will be granted for jobs and admissions for the session 2020-21 and said that admissions to postgraduate courses in the state will not be altered. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans to slash refugee admissions to US to record low

The Trump administration has proposed further slashing the number of refugees the United States accepts to a new record low in the coming year. In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, just 34 minutes before a statutory deadline to do s...

Russell Hornsby to star in 'Lost in Space' S3

Actor Russell Hornsby has boarded the cast of the third and final season of Netflix sci-fi series Lost in Space. The actor is best known for starring in shows such as Lincoln Heights, In Treatment, Grimm and the Academy Award-nominated movi...

Kremlin critic Navalny to magazine: Putin was behind crime against me

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a German magazine that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind what Germany has said was poisoning and stressed that he was not afraid.I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I dont have any other v...

NBA-Lakers dominate Heat for lopsided win in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Heavy favorites Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, as their opponent struggled with injuries after making a fast start. The Heat got a 13-point leg up in the first quarter but the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020