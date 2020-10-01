Shah, Nadda meet Bengal BJP leaders, 'seek feedback' on Mamata govt

By Pragya Kaushika Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a meeting with the party leaders from West Bengal, which would go to polls next year, at the latter's residence here on Thursday.

Sources said feedback were sought from the state leaders on the issues that could be raised against the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for the forthcoming Assembly polls in 2021. However, the pertinent issue right now for Bengal, sources said, is to establish coordination among the power centres in the state.

"There are differences in the state leadership. It needs to be resolved sooner or later. The sentiment in Bengal is against Mamata and we should be able to deliver on people's hope," said a senior BJP leader. Among those present in the meeting were newly appointed national vice president Mukul Roy, BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvarghiye, national secretary Arvind Menon and national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash.

Sources said former national office-bearer Rahul Sinha, who had expressed his displeasure on being replaced by Trinamool Congress turncoat Roy, too was called. (ANI)