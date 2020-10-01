Cabinet reshuffle in Meghalaya, two senior ministers dropped

Left Menu
NPP legislator Dasakhiat Lamare and HSPDP's Renikton Tongkhar were sworn-in as new ministers in the Meghalaya government on Thursday, dropping two senior politicians from the cabinet, with Chief Ministers Conrad Sangma announcing that there will be a reshuffle in portfolios.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:16 IST
NPP legislator Dasakhiat Lamare and HSPDP's Renikton Tongkhar were sworn-in as new ministers in the Meghalaya government on Thursday, dropping two senior politicians from the cabinet, with Chief Ministers Conrad Sangma announcing that there will be a reshuffle in portfolios. Lamare and Tongkhar were administered the oath of office by Governor Satya Pal Malik at a function attended by the chief minister, his deputy Prestone Tynsong, their cabinet colleagues and officials.

Fisheries and PWD (Building) Minister Comingone Ymbon, a three-time MLA, was replaced by Lamare, the nephew of Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar. PHE Minister Samlin Malngiang of the HSPDP was replaced by his party colleague Tongkhar.

Lamare, 28, is one of the youngest to be sworn-in as a minister. Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla was sworn-in in 2018 when he was 29 years old. Ymbon, who switched over to the National People's Party from the Congress ahead of the 2018 assembly elections, expressed shock over the development.

The chief minister said there will be a reshuffling of portfolios among the other cabinet ministers. "The governor has given his assent to the reshuffling and a notification will be out soon," Sangma told reporters.

Backed by the BJP, the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance has UDP, PDF, HSPDP as its constituents and is supported by the NCP and Independents..

