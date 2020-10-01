Left Menu
Not involved in conspiracy to topple Babri mosque; Cong did it: Katiyar

In a 2,300-page judgment, the CBI court said there was no conclusive evidence against the accused of being part of any conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure in Ayodhya. Reacting to the judgment, Vinay Katiyar told PTI that no “conspiracy meeting” took place at his residence on December 5, 1992, a day before the demolition of the mosque.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:46 IST
After being acquitted by a CBI court in the Babri mosque demolition case, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar denied allegations of involvement in the conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure. He alleged that the mosque was demolished by the Congress to topple his party's governments in states.

The special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti of involvement in the destruction of Babri Masjid 28 years ago. In a 2,300-page judgment, the CBI court said there was no conclusive evidence against the accused of being part of any conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

Reacting to the judgment, Vinay Katiyar told PTI that no “conspiracy meeting” took place at his residence on December 5, 1992, a day before the demolition of the mosque. “Only symbolic karseva was planned," he said.

“Advaniji had reached Ayodhya that night and was staying at Janki Mahal. As he was my senior leader, I invited him for a dinner at my residence. We had dinner and discussed a 'sanketik Karseva' (symbolic karseva) the next day. We took a decision that no karseva will be allowed near Babri Masjid," he added. Katiyar alleged that Babri Masjid was demolished by the Congress.

"Babri Masjid was demolished by the Congress and we were made the accused. It was a conspiracy of the Congress to topple our governments in states through the demolition," Katiyar claimed, adding that they never wanted the razing of the structure. He also claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to mix some “unknown elements” among the "karsevaks". They provoked and started razing the structure, he said, claiming that they had only asked “karsevaks” to bring some sand and Saryu water for a symbolic “karseva”.

We were unable to understand how people went out of control, he said. Katiyar demanded that an inquiry must be initiated to probe the role of the Congress and its leaders in the demolition of Babri Masjid.

When asked about the Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, the BJP leader said, "No other mosque will be touched now. Let peace prevail in the country." PTI CORR RDK RDK.

