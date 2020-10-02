Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSTANT VIEW 4-Trump tests COVID-19 positive; world stocks fall

Indeed, if he quickly recovers it will play into his line of argument over getting the economy open being much more important." PAUL DONOVAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT UBS GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT "News that US President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 must be worrying at a personal level, as it would be for anyone.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:19 IST
INSTANT VIEW 4-Trump tests COVID-19 positive; world stocks fall

U.S. stock futures and European stocks fell on Friday after President Donald Trump said he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Futures on the S&P 500 fell as much as 2% immediately after the news, while barometers of risk appetite, such as the Australian dollar and Treasury yields , dipped. European stocks also fell sharply. Here are analysts' comments: DEREK HALPENNY, HEAD OF RESEARCH, GLOBAL MARKETS AT MUFG "What might this news on President Trump mean? Some wires are reporting this as a risk-off event as it raises the prospect of a Biden victory and a Democrat victory is equity market negative. We are not convinced on that line of reasoning."

"Firstly, Trump remains very competitive in key swing states ... and catching COVID is unlikely to alter his support much. Indeed, if he quickly recovers it will play into his line of argument over getting the economy open being much more important." PAUL DONOVAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT UBS GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT "News that US President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 must be worrying at a personal level, as it would be for anyone. Markets (being impersonal) will focus on whether this affects the election outcome or public health policy."

"The future presidential debates may not happen; these were not seen as especially significant. Those opposed to mask-wearing may revise their views, and the president's experience may impact U.S. public health policy." CHRIS BAILEY, RAYMOND JAMES EUROPEAN STRATEGIST "Naturally raises concerns about the impact on the upcoming election, running of the country and related. This followed the U.S. reporting its biggest jump in new cases in five days, including nearly 20 states reporting single day increases of more than 1,000 infections."

CHRIS WESTON, HEAD OF RESEARCH, PEPPERSTONE, MELBOURNE "The President of the United States has got a disease which kills people. People are de-risking because of that." "The next point is how far has this has gone in (to the administration), which has big implications for the elections. The worst case scenario is we could see the election pushed back a bit.

"But it really depends on what we are talking about. Are we talking about a situation where he gets it and doesn't turn up to debates? Or he gets it and uses it to say: 'I've survived this, I'm a fighter,' - or he passes away...we've got a lot of questions and not a lot of answers immediately available." JULIAN WEE, INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, CREDIT SUISSE, SINGAPORE "The initial market reaction has been negative but I'm not sure that well prove enduring.

"Ultimately, once the initial kneejerk reaction has passed, the market will probably focus on what it might mean for the elections. And so far, the narrative has been turning more positive over the last week or so. Our official base case is for a Democratic sweep, pretty much in line with latest polling." KHOON GOH, HEAD OF ASIA RESEARCH, ANZ , SINGAPORE "At this stage, it is too early to tell yet how this may affect the election outcome. Markets have sold off in a knee jerk reaction to the news, which is understandable." "The dollar was bought initially, but has since sold off. I imagine so long as it appears both the President and the First Lady are in reasonable condition, these market moves will unwind."

NAOYA OSHIKUBO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT, TOKYO "Trump has been trailing behind Biden and he has clearly failed to narrow the gap after the first debate, which is the most important of the three debates. I suspect markets will lean towards the view that Biden will likely win the election. "What I am worried is that he will become even more aggressive against China after he caught the virus himself for I got the impression that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become more anti-China after he had COVID-19.

"For the time being it will be difficult for financial markets to be on risk-on mood. AYAKO SERA, MARKET STRATEGIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST BANK, TOKYO: "We are seeing typical risk-off trades now, but as far as we know Trump is not gravely ill. It is possible that by the time we reach New York trading that markets will have calmed down. "If Trump's symptoms are mild and he stages a quick recovery, his support could increase, which would be similar to what happened with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"However, this does damage Trump's ability to campaign and time is running out before the election. "Whether it's Trump or Biden, the biggest problem is uncertainty. As long as we're uncertain about who will win the election, it is difficult for markets to truly settle."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar seat-sharing: If RJD sticks to its stubborn attitude, Congress can take any step, says Gohil

After the CPIML walked away from the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar, the Congress on Thursday warned the main Opposition in the state that it can take any step if the RJD sticks to its stubborn attitude over seat-sharing. After reaching Pa...

Sports News Roundup: A's, Braves, Dodgers advance; Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup As, Braves, Dodgers advanceThe Oakland Athletics rallied from an early deficit and used eight pitchers Thursday to post a 6-4 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox in th...

SAT says no physical hearing till Oct 16 amid COVID-19

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has extended the suspension of physical hearing till Oct 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to...

UK PM Johnson wishes Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery on Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19.My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady, Johnson, who was the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020