U.S. Pompeo says reconsidering his trip to Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive to coronavirus. Pompeo said that both him and his wife tested negative on the plane 20 minutes prior to lending in Dubrovnik.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:24 IST
U.S. Pompeo says reconsidering his trip to Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive to coronavirus. No decision has been taken yet, Pompeo told journalists on the flight from Rome to Dubrovnik in Croatia.

He told reporters he has made no other changes that would reflect fact that he is fourth in line to succeed the president, if necessary. Pompeo said that both him and his wife tested negative on the plane 20 minutes prior to lending in Dubrovnik. He said he had last seen Trump on Sept. 15.

