Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Congress blocks highway in protest against arrest of Rahul, Priyanka

Andhra Pradesh Congress blocked the National Highway in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district, in protest against the arrest of Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on their way to meet the Hathras 'gang rape' victim's family in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:22 IST
Andhra Congress blocks highway in protest against arrest of Rahul, Priyanka
The Congress members block the national highway in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Congress blocked the National Highway in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district, in protest against the arrest of Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on their way to meet the Hathras 'gang rape' victim's family in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The agitation, led by Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri, led to a huge traffic jam on the highway before the local police removed the party workers.

Padmasri said that the crime against women has increased after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. "A 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally raped and murdered in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh. India has become number one in crime against women in the world, yet neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states are speaking against this," the Congress leader said, adding they are not providing security to the women but supporting corporates, middlemen and brokers.

"Farmers and women, besides minorities, are being suppressed, raped and murdered. The Congress strongly condemns such atrocities. Our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were going to console the family of the victim. But they were treated horribly. Rahul was held by the collar and pushed aside, and illegally arrested. Congress is condemning this attack on our leader," Padmasri said. On Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Yamuna Expressway. The Gandhis were later released. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Those who even think of harming self respect of women will be totally destroyed: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government is committed to womens safety and those who even think of harming their self-respect will face total destruction. The warning comes days after a Dalit woman was gang...

Sterling & Wilson Solar shareholders clear related party deals, other resolutions

Non-promoter Shareholders of the Pallonji Group company Sterling Wilson Solar Ltd have unanimously approved various resolutions, including on related party transactions and re-appointment of directors. The resolutions were approved by the ...

Small signs new COVID-19 cases in England are levelling off: ONS survey

There is some evidence that a recent sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases in England is levelling off, Britains Office for National Statistics said on Friday, adding it was too early to know for sure.New cases of COVID-19 in England were around...

Sussex pacer Mitchell Claydon banned for nine games

Sussex seamer Mitchell Claydon has been handed a nine-match ban after he admitted to a charge relating to altering the condition of the ball. After Claydon admitted to the charge, a Cricket Discipline Commission CDC Panel, chaired by Mark M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020