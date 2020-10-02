Prez wishes Donald Trump, Melania speedy recovery after they tested COVID-19 positive
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for coronavirus. "I wish President Donald Trump @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," Kovind tweeted
Trump on Friday said he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus.
