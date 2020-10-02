Left Menu
Prez wishes Donald Trump, Melania speedy recovery after they tested COVID-19 positive

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for coronavirus. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," Kovind tweeted Trump on Friday said he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:15 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for coronavirus. "I wish President Donald Trump @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," Kovind tweeted

Trump on Friday said he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus.

