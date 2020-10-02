Pence and his wife test negative for COVID-19

Pence and his wife test negative for COVID-19PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:57 IST
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus
Spokesman Devin O'Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.” Pence is tested every day for the virus, O'Malley confirmed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pence
- Devin O'Malley
- Melania Trump
- Karen Pence
- Donald Trump