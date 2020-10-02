Left Menu
Remember Gandhi's words; don't lose faith in humanity in testing times, says Naidu

"As stated by the Mahatma of the need to understand the pain of the people during the Spanish Flu, the present times call for empathy and not sympathy towards the poor,"  he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:24 IST
In a world where incidents of terrorism and heinous crimes have shaken people up, one must remember Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of not losing faith in humanity, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday. He also said that in a world raven with social, political, economic as well as environmental problems, revival of Gandhian ideals is the need of the hour.

Naidu, who last week tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation, made these remarks in a video message at an event organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs. Noting that the world is facing one of the biggest health crises in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, he recalled that when the world experienced a similar challenge in 1918 during the Spanish Flu, Gandhi spoke about the need to understand the pain of all people, especially the poor and the underprivileged.

Naidu said that while social distancing, sanitizing  personal and public spaces and wearing masks have become important norms today, it might be apt to recall what Gandhi said during the pandemic then. Gandhi had urged people to follow norms to curb the spread of the pandemic. He said in these truly testing times, people must extend a helping hand to the needy and mitigate their hardship. "As stated by the Mahatma of the need to understand the pain of the people during the Spanish Flu, the present times call for empathy and not sympathy towards the poor,"  he said.

