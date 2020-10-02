Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats send well wishes to Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's praying for the president and hopes his testing positive for COVID-19 might be a “learning experience” about the virus. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace says members of President Donald Trump's family didn't wear masks while they were watching the first presidential debate inside a hall in Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday night.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:08 IST
Democrats send well wishes to Trump
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's praying for the president and hopes his testing positive for COVID-19 might be a "learning experience" about the virus. "Let us all pray for the president's health," Pelosi said on MSNBC. She added, "This is tragic, It is very sad." The speaker said she was tested out of caution and is awaiting results. But said warned against "brazen" behavior that allowed "something like this to happen".

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is wishing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a "full and speedy recovery" after they contracted the COVID-19 virus. Harris tweeted Friday that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are "keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts." The California senator and running mate to Joe Biden took a routine test Thursday, and tested negative for the coronavirus. She was not in Cleveland on Tuesday night when Trump faced Biden for the first presidential debate of the campaign.

Biden and Harris have repeatedly urged the use of masks and have embraced social distancing to stop spread of the virus. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace says members of President Donald Trump's family didn't wear masks while they were watching the first presidential debate inside a hall in Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday night. Wallace moderated the first presidential debate of the campaign.

Wallace said, "People in the hall did notice that while they were all wearing masks, including my wife and four children, that the first family did not wear masks during the debate. ... It is worth noting that different people treated the safety rules inside the hall differently." Wallace said on "Fox & Friends" on Friday that Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and members of her group all wore masks throughout the debate. "On the Trump side of the hall, Mrs. Trump came in wearing a mask, but took it off once she said sat down," Wallace said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn spreading false info on farm laws: Union Minister

The opposition parties were indulging in spreading false information on the new farm legislation, claiming that the MSP for farm produce and markets would not be available but the NDA government has actually increased the MSP, Union Ministe...

World’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa lights up with LED show to honour Mahatma Gandhi

The UAEs iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa on Friday lit up with a colourful LED show in the honour of Mahatma Gandhis journey, celebrating his 151st birth anniversary. Be the change that you wish to see in the world- Immortal words spoken by ...

Iraq urged to investigate attacks on women human rights defenders

In a joint appeal on Friday, the seven experts also called on Baghdad to ensure that it was safe for everyone who stood up for peoples rights in the country.The development follows the deadly shooting in August of Dr Riham Yaqoub and the at...

Maggots in patient's bedsores: Doctor, two head nurses suspended in Kerala

Three health workers, including a doctor in charge of the COVID care activties in the Medical college hospital here, have been suspended in connection with the incident relating to infestation of maggots in bedsores of a bedridden positive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020