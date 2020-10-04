Shooter Shreyasi Singh set to join BJP today

Shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former Union Minister late Digvijaya Singh, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Shreyasi is scheduled to join the party in the presence of Arun Singh and State in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal.

It is also being speculated that she will be given the party ticket to fight in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. It is important to note that Shreyasi's mother, Putul Devi, had also contested and won the 2014 general elections. She had become an MP from Banka district, fighting on the BJP's ticket, and had represented it till 2019.

In the 2019 general elections, however, the Banka seat went to the Janata Dal (United), due to which a row ensued between the party and Putul Devi. She contested the 2019 general elections an independent candidate against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, due to which she was expelled from the party for six years. Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7--and the counting of votes will begin on November 10. (ANI)